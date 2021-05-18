Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FSKR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

