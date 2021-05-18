Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.74.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$6.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,636 shares of company stock worth $6,679,609 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.