Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRLFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CRLFF opened at $2.67 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

