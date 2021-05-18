Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. 401,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,518. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.