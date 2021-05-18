Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CZMWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.00. 2,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $177.28.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

