CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.82 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CarLotz from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,556. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

