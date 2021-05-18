CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Roth Capital

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $747.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,556.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,563. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

