CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CASI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

