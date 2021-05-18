CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. As a group, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.