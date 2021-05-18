Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

