Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,177 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $56,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

