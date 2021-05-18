CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

