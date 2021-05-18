CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $172.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock remained flat at $$169.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,655. CDW has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

