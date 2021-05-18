Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading Down 3.9%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 31,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 53,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

