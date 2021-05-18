CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,098. The firm has a market cap of $791.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

