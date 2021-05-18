Celo Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $49.04 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.04 million and $593,605.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 48,947,209 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

