Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.