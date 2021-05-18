Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 58.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.86 ($0.82).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday.

LON CNA traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 53.60 ($0.70). The company had a trading volume of 10,388,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,635,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.14. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.90 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

