CertiK (CTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.19 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004560 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $91.50 million and $7.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,277,001 coins and its circulating supply is 44,691,450 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

