Cfra Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.69.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

