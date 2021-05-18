Chainlink Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.69 or 0.00102932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion and $2.89 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $649.83 or 0.01496831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00118900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,809.75 or 0.11078896 BTC.

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

