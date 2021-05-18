ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Down 3.7%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.85. 25,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

