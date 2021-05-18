Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.15.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

