Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

