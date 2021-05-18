Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $533,699.35 and approximately $840.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.00717054 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

