Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

