Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.