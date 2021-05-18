Chiliz Price Down 9.3% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $399.67 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.