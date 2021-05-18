Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.79

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 17783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIM. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

