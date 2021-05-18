China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $31.00.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

