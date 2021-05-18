China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%.

Shares of COE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,377. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $379.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

