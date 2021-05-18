Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.