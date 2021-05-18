CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

TSE:CIX opened at C$21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.69. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.79 and a 1-year high of C$21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000. Also, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,076,290. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 152,500 shares of company stock worth $2,843,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.