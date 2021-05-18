CIBC Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$47.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$47.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.30.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DND traded up C$0.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.63.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.