Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $264.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.66. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

