Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

