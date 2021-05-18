Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $299,660.68 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 96.9% against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $299,660.68 and $8,182.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001629 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003928 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,080,142 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.