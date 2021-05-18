Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,541 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

