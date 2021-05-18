Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

CLSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,709. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

