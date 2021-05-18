Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

