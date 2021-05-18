Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $20.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 16,168,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,050,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

