Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

