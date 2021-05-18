CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $155.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.29.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,678. CMC Materials has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

