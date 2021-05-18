CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $59,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

