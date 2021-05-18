Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $26.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. 16,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,646. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

