Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

CCHWF has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

