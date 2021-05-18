Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.06 on Monday. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

