Columbus Point LLP Buys 6,096 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbus Point LLP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 6.8% of Columbus Point LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.55. The company has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

