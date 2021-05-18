Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 742,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,271,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.