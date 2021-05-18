Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,584,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. KB Home has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.